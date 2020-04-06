Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 112,723 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 956,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,723 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.38% of Element Solutions worth $11,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 4,991.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $7.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average is $10.85. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $12.74.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $454.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.02 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

ESI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

In other Element Solutions news, COO Scot Benson purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $146,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,197.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 17,000 shares of company stock worth $159,700. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

