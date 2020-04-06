Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 15,993 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,993 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.09% of Ubiquiti worth $11,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,372,000 after purchasing an additional 123,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,556,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,368,000 after buying an additional 72,763 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 1,167.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,493,000 after buying an additional 60,902 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Monday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ubiquiti from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.25.

Shares of UI opened at $140.53 on Monday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.22 and a 1-year high of $199.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.16.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 592.27% and a net margin of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $308.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.13, for a total transaction of $228,301.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,301.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

