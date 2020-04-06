Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 227,878 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) by 52.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 661,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 227,878 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.17% of Owl Rock Capital worth $11,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCC. Brown University acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $129,064,000. Newlight Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $98,303,000. Nationwide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $11,915,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E now owns 29,185,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,123,000 after purchasing an additional 608,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,641,000. 16.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Owl Rock Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Compass Point lowered Owl Rock Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $11.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.68.

NYSE ORCC opened at $10.14 on Monday. Owl Rock Capital Corporation has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $19.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion and a PE ratio of 6.58.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $202.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.28 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 66.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Corporation will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

In other news, Director Eric A. Kaye purchased 14,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $221,516.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

