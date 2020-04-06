Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 54,947 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHD) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 655,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,947 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $11,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:MHD opened at $14.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day moving average is $16.58. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $17.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

