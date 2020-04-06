Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 79,961 Shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 493,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,961 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.28% of Schneider National worth $10,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schneider National by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 21.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schneider National by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schneider National by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $18.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average of $21.63. Schneider National Inc has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schneider National Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNDR shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Schneider National from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cowen started coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schneider National currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.36.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

