Bank of America Corp DE Raises Holdings in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,154 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20,336 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.48% of Independent Bank Group worth $11,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

In other news, Director William E. Fair purchased 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.07 per share, for a total transaction of $199,899.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 215,810 shares in the company, valued at $7,568,456.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Webb Jennings III acquired 2,200 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.93 per share, with a total value of $120,846.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,300.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 15,900 shares of company stock worth $732,925. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $22.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.87. Independent Bank Group Inc has a 1-year low of $20.35 and a 1-year high of $63.16. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $146.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.55 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 26.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on IBTX shares. Raymond James cut Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.