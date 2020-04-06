Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 2.56% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $11,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 715,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,950,000 after buying an additional 27,362 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,407,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.27. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.11 and a 1 year high of $50.39.

