Bank of America Corp DE Sells 102,512 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 102,512 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.47% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $10,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AKR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,508,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,111,000 after purchasing an additional 110,287 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,496,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,163,000 after buying an additional 558,764 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on AKR. ValuEngine cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Acadia Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $177,374.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 1,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $36,030.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,948 shares in the company, valued at $347,305.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AKR opened at $10.44 on Monday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $29.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average of $25.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $906.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.28.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.46 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 82.27%.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.