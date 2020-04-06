Bank of America Corp DE Sells 115,745 Shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 115,745 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.29% of National Fuel Gas worth $11,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 172.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $35.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.62. National Fuel Gas Co. has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $61.27.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $444.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.43%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

