Bank of America Corp DE Sells 1,367,756 Shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 57.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 997,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,367,756 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.46% of First Bancorp worth $10,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Bancorp by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBP opened at $4.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average is $9.41. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. First Bancorp had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $164.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

FBP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $11.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

First Bancorp Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

