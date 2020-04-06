Bank of America Corp DE Sells 21,117 Shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,117 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF were worth $11,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DTEC. UBS Group AG grew its position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 14,002 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 15,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,274,000.

BATS:DTEC opened at $24.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.78.

