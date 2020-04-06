Bank of America Corp DE Sells 23,736 Shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,113 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,736 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.29% of Five9 worth $11,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,121,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $651,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,063.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 12,600 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $859,572.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,095 shares in the company, valued at $22,791,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 166,384 shares of company stock worth $11,928,356. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $73.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -923.75 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.48. Five9 Inc has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $81.73.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $92.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five9 Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Five9 from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Five9 from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Five9 from to in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.68.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

