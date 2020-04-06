Bank of America Corp DE Sells 28,369 Shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,369 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.43% of Trinity Industries worth $11,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,303,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,319,000 after purchasing an additional 345,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,681,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,240,000 after purchasing an additional 135,753 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 850,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,833,000 after acquiring an additional 34,374 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth $14,322,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Trinity Industries by 14.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 630,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 77,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRN opened at $14.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.19. Trinity Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $14.78 and a 52 week high of $24.64.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $850.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.32%.

TRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

In other news, insider Brandon B. Boze acquired 122,500 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,535,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Savage acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $73,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,700.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,881,431 shares of company stock worth $38,936,699 over the last quarter. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

