Bank of America Corp DE Sells 3,026 Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $11,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PREF. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Shares of PREF stock opened at $86.84 on Monday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 12-month low of $98.13 and a 12-month high of $101.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.27.

