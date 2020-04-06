Bank of America Corp DE Sells 35,320 Shares of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 429,827 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,320 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.43% of First Financial Bancorp worth $10,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 811,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,864,000 after purchasing an additional 177,035 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 3.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $4,710,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 4.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFBC opened at $13.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.43. First Financial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $155.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Financial Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

First Financial Bancorp Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

