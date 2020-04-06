Bank of America Corp DE Sells 36,684 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,684 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.21% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $10,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 9,036,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,843 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,968,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,667,000 after acquiring an additional 400,120 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 636,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,272,000 after acquiring an additional 364,412 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 995,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,554,000 after acquiring an additional 359,564 shares during the period. Finally, Cowbird Capital LP acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $16,558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWE opened at $34.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.27. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.10 and a 52 week high of $100.45.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $322.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.41 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.47%.

In related news, Director Patricia A. Gottesman sold 3,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $126,402.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,947.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 40.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment to in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $77.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from to in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.71.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

