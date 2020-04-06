Bank of America Corp DE Sells 370,770 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 370,770 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.57% of FormFactor worth $11,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FORM. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,892,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,067,000 after purchasing an additional 73,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,329,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,431,000 after buying an additional 32,305 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after buying an additional 1,020,572 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,222,000 after acquiring an additional 525,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 628,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,331,000 after acquiring an additional 23,296 shares during the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $259,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $351,368.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,108,196.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,856 shares of company stock worth $1,906,269 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $17.76 on Monday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.93. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 1.43.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. FormFactor had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $178.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on FORM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley decreased their target price on FormFactor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Craig Hallum raised FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. FormFactor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

