Bank of America Corp DE Sells 62,847 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,847 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.69% of Rush Enterprises worth $11,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RUSHA. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RUSHA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 9,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $399,812.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $28.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.96. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $49.27.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.33). Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.79%.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

