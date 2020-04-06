Bank of America Corp DE Sells 73,228 Shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,228 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.28% of Brighthouse Financial worth $11,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 47,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BHF shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

BHF opened at $19.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.60. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $48.25. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.27. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brighthouse Financial news, Director William Francis Wallace purchased 5,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.83 per share, with a total value of $114,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,314.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

