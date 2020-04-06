Bank of America Corp DE Trims Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,837 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,205 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.28% of Glacier Bancorp worth $11,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,019,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,876,000 after acquiring an additional 112,246 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,630,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,975,000 after buying an additional 83,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,369,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,973,000 after purchasing an additional 141,109 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,659,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 728,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,503,000 after acquiring an additional 15,236 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GBCI opened at $32.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.56. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $46.51.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $164.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.74%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GBCI shares. DA Davidson raised Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Glacier Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

In related news, CEO Randall M. Chesler purchased 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.20 per share, with a total value of $99,828.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,389.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Murdoch bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.82 per share, for a total transaction of $27,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,440 shares of company stock worth $242,137. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

