Bank of America Corp DE Trims Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 90.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,243,282 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.37% of PTC Therapeutics worth $10,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 13,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $687,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at $261,304.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,703 shares of company stock worth $738,522. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PTCT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $42.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.95. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $30.79 and a one year high of $59.89.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $96.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.93 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.97% and a negative net margin of 81.95%. PTC Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

