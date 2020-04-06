Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stock Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 69,875 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.60% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $10,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 224,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 11,563 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $469,000. Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 80,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 20,795 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,366,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $20.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average is $24.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.64 and a beta of 1.33. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $28.66.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $144.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from to in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.