Bank of America Reaffirms Buy Rating for IBM (NYSE:IBM)

IBM (NYSE:IBM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $145.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of IBM from $155.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $6.12 on Monday, reaching $112.46. The stock had a trading volume of 948,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,600,192. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. IBM has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $158.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. IBM had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 62.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IBM will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total transaction of $164,946.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,647.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IBM by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IBM during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IBM during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IBM during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IBM during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

