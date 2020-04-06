Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 259,297 Shares of Nanometrics Incorporated (NYSE:ONTO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Nanometrics Incorporated (NYSE:ONTO) by 83.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 569,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 259,297 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.29% of Nanometrics worth $20,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nanometrics by 266.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nanometrics by 760.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nanometrics by 1,461.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nanometrics in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Nanometrics in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nanometrics alerts:

NYSE ONTO opened at $27.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 697.67 and a beta of 1.43. Nanometrics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.15.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Nanometrics from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

About Nanometrics

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Nanometrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanometrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.