Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 78,720 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,255,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,720 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.89% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $21,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 12,246.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,246 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $9.33 on Monday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $14.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.33.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $55.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.01 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.83% and a negative net margin of 195.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 20,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,064 shares in the company, valued at $420,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $25,025.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 347,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,480,426.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,934 shares of company stock worth $2,454,480 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amicus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.79.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.