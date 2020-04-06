Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 83,873 Shares of S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 564,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,873 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.64% of S & T Bancorp worth $22,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in S & T Bancorp by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S & T Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $115,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in S & T Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in S & T Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in S & T Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $570,000. 60.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STBA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of S & T Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

NASDAQ STBA opened at $25.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.84. S & T Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $23.79 and a twelve month high of $41.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.39 and its 200 day moving average is $36.50.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. S & T Bancorp had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $79.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.18 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that S & T Bancorp Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About S & T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

