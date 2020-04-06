Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,791 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.66% of BankUnited worth $22,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BankUnited by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BankUnited by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in BankUnited by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $16.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.46. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $37.60.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $223.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 26.84%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKU. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on BankUnited from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BankUnited from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

