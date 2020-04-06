Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 997,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,376 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.95% of Warrior Met Coal worth $21,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,904,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,375,000 after purchasing an additional 952,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,839,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,009,000 after buying an additional 419,320 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,670,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,304,000 after buying an additional 65,792 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 680,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,371,000 after buying an additional 121,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 537,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,361,000 after buying an additional 93,408 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HCC opened at $10.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.44. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $33.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.84 million, a PE ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HCC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

