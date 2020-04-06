Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 160,385 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 975,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,385 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.35% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $20,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 19,748.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 812,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,036,000 after buying an additional 808,704 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 671,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,070,000 after acquiring an additional 304,934 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,682,000 after purchasing an additional 276,422 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 476,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 224,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter worth $3,890,000. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALEX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Benjamin purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.02 per share, for a total transaction of $26,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,366.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Harrison purchased 11,000 shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $111,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,279.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 20,000 shares of company stock worth $239,380. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $9.45 on Monday. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $25.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $708.60 million, a P/E ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average is $21.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

