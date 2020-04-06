Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 8,703 Shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 411,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,703 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $20,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 781.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

SNY stock opened at $44.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.91 and a 200-day moving average of $47.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi SA has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $51.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.12 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Read More: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.