Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 771,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 66,274 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.66% of Hawaiian worth $22,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Hawaiian by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HA. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sidoti decreased their target price on Hawaiian from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Shares of HA stock opened at $9.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.07. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $31.34. The stock has a market cap of $438.10 million, a P/E ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $708.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

