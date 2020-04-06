Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,661 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.24% of Hyatt Hotels worth $22,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 5.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $849,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 103,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $111,629.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,245.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Udell sold 4,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $360,309.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at $620,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $39.92 on Monday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $94.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.27. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from Hyatt Hotels’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on H shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $89.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.71.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

