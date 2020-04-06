Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,602 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.77% of MGE Energy worth $21,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in MGE Energy by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 16,329 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in MGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGE Energy stock opened at $63.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.91. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $83.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $140.94 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 15.27%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st were given a $0.352 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

