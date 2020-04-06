Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 741,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,665 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.65% of TriMas worth $23,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TriMas by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRS opened at $22.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.32. TriMas Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45. The firm has a market cap of $995.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.17.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). TriMas had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $170.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.05 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TriMas Corp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair upgraded TriMas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Tredwell acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.06 per share, with a total value of $110,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,952 shares in the company, valued at $704,861.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

