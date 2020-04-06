Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,141 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.55% of Penske Automotive Group worth $22,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. 40.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAG opened at $23.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.39 and its 200-day moving average is $46.56. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $53.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.56.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

