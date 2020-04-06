Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 663,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 320,595 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.06% of Aimmune Therapeutics worth $22,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Aimmune Therapeutics alerts:

In other Aimmune Therapeutics news, CEO Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas bought 2,665 shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $49,942.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Oxtoby bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $44,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 132,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,792. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AIMT stock opened at $13.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $873.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

AIMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $64.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.