Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,258 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.15% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $20,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGSB opened at $52.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.44. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.21 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

