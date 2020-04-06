Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 673,276 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,951 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.35% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $22,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,684 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,543 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 15,606 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,402 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BHLB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

BHLB stock opened at $13.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.58. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $33.72. The company has a market cap of $735.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $114.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

