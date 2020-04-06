Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,256,196 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 62,422 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.57% of Brookline Bancorp worth $20,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,526,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,579,000 after acquiring an additional 137,619 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 117,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 23,364 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,547,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,939,000 after purchasing an additional 128,411 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $824,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $10.22 on Monday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.99.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $71.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.56 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brookline Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

