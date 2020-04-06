Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $20.54 Million Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 62.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683,767 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $20,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of ICSH stock opened at $49.94 on Monday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day moving average of $50.30.

