Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $21.64 Million Stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 699,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.29% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $21,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,369,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,803,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,590,000 after purchasing an additional 30,017 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 40.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 13,152 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra boosted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.10.

Shares of EPC opened at $26.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.30 and its 200-day moving average is $31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.37, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.70. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.12.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.95 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 15.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.72%. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

