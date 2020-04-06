Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,197 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.17% of Continental Resources worth $21,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 19.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William B. Berry acquired 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $951,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Hart bought 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $282,366.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 156,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,205. Insiders own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $9.08 on Monday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $52.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average is $27.34.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Continental Resources had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.98.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

