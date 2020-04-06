Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,587,179 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,811 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.61% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $23,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 7,016.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $8.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.23. The stock has a market cap of $857.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.27. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.27 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

