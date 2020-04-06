Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 767,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 24,327 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.33% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $23,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $15.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.87. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $32.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 31.81%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

