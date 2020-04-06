Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $21 Million in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 549,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,000,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.82% of Weight Watchers International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Weight Watchers International in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Weight Watchers International during the 3rd quarter worth $2,753,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Weight Watchers International in the third quarter valued at about $1,034,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Weight Watchers International by 48,294.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after acquiring an additional 193,178 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weight Watchers International alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WW shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Weight Watchers International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Weight Watchers International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Weight Watchers International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Weight Watchers International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

WW opened at $14.51 on Monday. Weight Watchers International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $47.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.68.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $332.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.39 million. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 8.46%. Analysts forecast that Weight Watchers International, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Weight Watchers International Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Weight Watchers International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weight Watchers International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.