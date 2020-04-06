Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 729,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,213 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.51% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $23,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,639,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,862,000 after buying an additional 36,857 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

OPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho began coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Office Properties Income Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Shares of OPI stock opened at $23.17 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.57 and a 200 day moving average of $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $35.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 1.46.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $160.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

