Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,388 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,088 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.11% of SPS Commerce worth $21,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 3,560.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. 96.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $46.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.68. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $62.26.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.99 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Philip Soran sold 8,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $488,498.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,865.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 10,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $626,577.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,833,324.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,811 shares of company stock worth $7,155,464 over the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPSC. First Analysis lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

