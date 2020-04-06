Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 1,833,958 Shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 67.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,544,099 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,833,958 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.81% of Range Resources worth $22,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,802,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,054,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $116,665,000 after buying an additional 6,656,056 shares during the period. Exor Investments UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,840,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,881,769 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,977,000 after buying an additional 1,128,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,614,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,879,000 after buying an additional 1,084,708 shares during the period.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $2.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.70. Range Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $11.11.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 60.70%. The firm had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Range Resources Corp. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steffen E. Palko bought 903,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,986,881.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James M. Funk purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 933,828 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,786 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on RRC shares. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Range Resources from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “negative” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Range Resources from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.99.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.