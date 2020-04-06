Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 19,285 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 443,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,285 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.44% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $20,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHYG. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 712,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,082,000 after purchasing an additional 266,713 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,610,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,788,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 386.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 111,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 88,489 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 68,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 44,626 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $39.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.61. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $47.47.

