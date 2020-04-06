Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 235,650 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 1,058.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,650 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.61% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $21,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 15,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $39.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.75. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $30.03 and a 1 year high of $93.17.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.